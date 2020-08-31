Peggy Ann Hewitt Milburn
Peggy Ann Hewitt Milburn, 65, of Fairmont, WV, formerly of Winchester went to be with God, Friday, August 28, 2020 in her residence.
She was born December 18, 1954 in Winchester the daughter of Arthur and Margaret Newlin Hewitt.
Peggy graduated from James Wood High School in 1973 and attended Lord Fairfax Community College. She was a volunteer at the VA. Hospital in Martinsburg, WV.
She is survived by her sons, Joshua and Dustin Milburn both of WV, three sisters, Judy Clayton and her husband, William of Richmond, Loretta Lintz and her husband, James of Princeton, WV, Janet Jenkins and her husband, Gary of Winchester; a brother, Harry Hewitt and his wife, Margie of Inwood, and many nieces and nephews; her best friend, Peggy Stewart; her beloved care giver, Tamara Smith-Kaulini and her constant companion “Miss Fancy” the cat.
Her brother, Gary Hewitt preceded her in death.
A funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by Reverend David Witt. Burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or the Animal Shelter of your choice.
Friends will be received 6-8:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.