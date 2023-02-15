Peggy Ann Sager Vance Peggy Ann Sager Vance, 80, of Winchester, passed away peacefully Feb. 2, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Charlie G. Vance, and parents Courtney and Lillian Sager.
She was a graduate of James Wood Class of 1961. She had worked at Smalts Florist for over 20 years before retirement.
Surviving are 3 children Tammy Martin, Laurie Harris, and spouse Frankie, Scott, and spouse Toni, 6 grandkids, and 6 great-grandkids.
The Family is requesting, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in her honor to Greenwood Fire Company.
