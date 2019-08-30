Peggy Anne Foltz made the inevitable transition to a new experience on Tuesday, August 27, 2019; 9 days shy of her 91st birthday. She passed quietly and peacefully at home, in the presence of her family, and under the expert and compassionate care of Blue Ridge Hospice... with a big smile!
In the final days of her long life, she enjoyed the visits of many friends, family members and special people. Despite the discomfort of heart failure and bone cancer she displayed extreme graciousness to all who cared for her, great dignity and utmost courage. She was truly an inspiration to those she touched. Even into her 89th year she drove frequently to Falls Church from Winchester to visit her 102 yr old brother-in-law and provide relief to his family.
Peggy retired in 1991 after 41 years working as a nurse at the Winchester Medical Center (now Valley Health Systems). She received her training there, worked shortly as a floor nurse then spent most of her career as an operating room nurse. In retirement she enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren and traveling around the world. China, Australia, Rome and the beaches of Normandy were just a few of the international destinations as well as many U.S. destinations with the “Gang of 7” (2 sisters, their husbands, a niece and her husband).
She was born Peggy Anne Forbes on September 5, 1928 in the town of Mountville, VA to David E. Forbes (58) and Bessie L. Wilson (30). She is survived by sisters, Jean E. Tribbe, Edna L Campbell, and Joann Lovelace. She was preceded in death by Robert Forbes (brother) and Margaret Montgomery (sister). She married Owen T. Foltz Jr (deceased — 2002) on December 24, 1951. Her surviving children are Owen T. Foltz III (Rusty), Lawrence M. Foltz (Larry) and Deborah Ann Cheshire (Debbie). She has 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Peggy attended, and was an active member, of the Mt Pleasant-Lamps United Methodist Church on Wardensville Grade.
She requested there be no special services, or viewings, and asked to be buried under a Dogwood tree on the family property. She was touched by the services of Blue Ridge Hospice and requests friends and family support that organization in whatever way you can.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.