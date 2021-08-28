Peggy C. Hillyard
Peggy C. Hillyard, 83, died August 26, 2021, at Evergreen Health and Rehab Center in Winchester, VA.
She was born February 13, 1938 in Winchester. Mrs. Hillyard worked at Rubbermaid Commercial Products for 25 years.
Peggy married Clarence P. Hillyard, December 14, 1963 in Winchester; Clarence preceded her in death September 8, 2005.
Mrs. Hillyard is survived by her son Clarence P. Hillyard Jr. and his wife Shannon, of Winchester, and granddaughter, Cali Hillyard, and a sister, Anne Patterson of Front Royal, VA.
All services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
