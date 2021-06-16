Peggy Golladay Anderson of Greenspring Village, Springfield, Virginia died on Saturday June 12, 2021. She was born on November 23, 1929 in Winchester, Virginia, the only child of James W. and Ethel Laing Golladay of Stephens City. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1938.
She was a 1948 graduate of John Handley High School and in 1950 married Ralph L. Anderson of St. Paul, Minnesota. His career with the federal government led to years of overseas assignments where they lived with their children in Ecuador, Iraq, Germany, Thailand and Okinawa. They divorced in 1976. She later retired from the Central Intelligence Agency.
Her parents and stepmother, Isabelle Cain Golladay, preceded her in death. She leaves a son, Clifford W. Anderson of Naples, Florida; a daughter, Deborah K. Anderson of Rogue River, Oregon; a brother, James W. Golladay, and a sister, Elizabeth Golladay. Her granddaughter Rachel lives in Wilmington, North Carolina with her husband Chris Hoenig. Her grandson Michael Duggan lives in Seattle.
Burial is planned for Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City, Virginia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.