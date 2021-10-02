Peggy Hill Eastep, 89, died at her home on November 12, 2019. Born in her beloved Winchester, VA on March 25, 1930 to the late Carson C. "Doc" Hill & Geneva Chrismore Hill.
Married October 6, 1946 to Kenneth W. Eastep (deceased Feb 1992).
She had three daughters - Barbara Kincaid (Fredericksburg, VA) Donna Eastep & her husband, Jimmy Humphrey (Portsmouth, VA) Infant daughter, Rebecca Jo Eastep born & died in 1954
Grandson, ET Snider, IV (deceased) and 3 Great Grandchildren - Hazel Snider, Ivy Snider and Micah Blue Snider all of Richmond, VA. Granddaughter, Elizabeth Kincaid & her husband Sean Rapoza (Richmond, VA).
Predeceased by her son-in-law, Gary Kincaid.
Survived by her sister Faye Hayden.
Predeceased siblings: Nancy Fogle, Betty Manuel, Charles C. Hill, Shirley Utterback, Beverly "Clint" Hill, & Mary Clemons.
Peggy retired in 2001 after 25 years in the restaurant business. She owned Hershey Restaurant, Old Town Sandwich Shop, and Water Street Deli. She loved meeting new people & daily banter with "the regulars" especially if they were Redskins football fans.
Former hobbies included bowling. She was the 1965 United States Champion on the Diet Rite Cola sponsored Women's Booster Duckpin Team.
She loved traveling with her best friend and sister, Shirley, with their favorite destination being Las Vegas.
She enjoyed volunteering at the Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Shop and the SPCA Shop with friends Pat Ashby and Ann Visa.
She loved reading, history, and cats. However, she had recently fallen in love with her English bulldog grand-dog, Bella.
All are welcome to a graveside service at Mount Hebron Cemetery, October 6, Wednesday, 2021, at 1pm.
