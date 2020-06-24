Peggy Jean (Cockrell) Miller
Peggy Jean (Cockrell) Miller, 86, of Stephens City, VA passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Miller was born in 1933 in Fairfax Station, VA, daughter of the late Charles and Josephine Cockrell.
Her husband, Preston “Pete” D. Miller, whom she married on November 17, 1969 in Clinton, IA, preceded her in death in 2005.
Surviving are sisters, Jessie Timmons and Anna C. Cockrell.
Along with her parents and her husband, Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by sisters, Mary J. Riser and Bessie R. Wertz; and brother, Francis C. Cockrell.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Peggy’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
