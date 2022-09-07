Peggy Jo Corrado Peggy Jo Corrado (nee Compton), formerly of Winchester, VA, passed away on September 5, 2022, in her home in Baltimore, MD.
She is survived by three sisters, Alice Compton of Middletown, Beverly McDonald of Clearbrook and Nancy Lusby of Martinsburg, WV; two children, Vincent Corrado Jr. of St. Leonard, MD, and Yvonne Shigley of Baltimore, MD, and one grandchild, Colby Sample of Baltimore, MD.
