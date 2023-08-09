Peggy Lee Artz Pappas Peggy Lee Artz Pappas, 93, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Monday, August 7, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
A Graveside service for Mrs. Pappas will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2023, at Riverview Cemetery with Rev. Rob Lovett officiating.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Sunday, August 13, 2023, from 6:00 -8:00 p.m.
Mrs. Pappas was born in Strasburg, VA, on December 28, 1929, a daughter of the late Maynard Emory and Ruth Virginia Marston Artz. She was a member of the Strasburg Christian Church, a charter member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 4186, and the Women of the Moose. Peggy formerly owned and operated the Old Mill Restaurant in Strasburg. She loved her family, friends, her flowers, reading, and genealogy. Peggy compiled and published The Richard Family Tree. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Mitchell George Pappas; a son John Michael Pappas, and a sister Eva Mae Artz Pifer.
Survivors include her daughter Belinda Pappas Palmer; her grandchildren Aubrey Pappas Rogers (Brian), Dierra Palmer Holbrook (Dan), and Katharin Pappas (Eric Hetzer); her great-grandchildren Blake Rogers, Morgan Holbrook, Jacob Holbrook, and Theo Hetzer; her sister Jerry Ann Artz Stinson (Gary); a daughter-in-law Dotty Pappas along with several nieces, a nephew, and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Strasburg Christian Church, 165 High St., Strasburg, VA, 22657.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Peggy Lee Artz Pappas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.