Peggy McDonald Peggy McDonald, 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on July 13, 2022. Peggy was the only child of Emmett and Winifred White; she was born July 3, 1938 in Severn, NC. She was a graduate of Warren County High School in Front Royal, VA, and The University of North Carolina Woman’s College in Greensboro, NC (now UNCG).
In 1961, Peggy met and married a fellow teacher, Kairl McDonald. They were married nearly 52 years until his death in 2013. Peggy taught in several local school systems, with most of her teaching in Winchester City Schools.
Peggy was an avid world traveler, talented doll maker and miniature house builder, exquisite needlepointer, collector of many, many Department 56 villages, and enthusiastic Canasta player.
She is survived by her two sons, Mark McDonald and Kelly Spencer McDonald.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00 – 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with Pastor Vernon Bray officiating. Burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.