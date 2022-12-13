Peggy Miller Schlecht
Peggy Miller Schlecht, 85, of Holly Hill, Florida, formerly of Gore, VA, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
A memorial service for Peggy will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church, 189 Parson Ct, Winchester, VA, with Rev. Jeff Dillon officiating. Mrs. Schlecht will be laid to rest privately.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Peggy was born on July 31, 1937, a daughter of the late Ralph and Margreit Snapp Miller. Peggy was retired from the Hamptons Restaurant where she worked as a waitress. She was a member of the Flomich Baptist Church in Holly Hill, Florida, where she enjoyed singing in her church choir. Peggy loved gardening in her flower beds and playing card games. She never met a stranger, was adventurous, and liked to travel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Michael "Mike" Schlecht whom she married on August 13, 1983. Mike passed away in November 2004. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Cletus Miller, Jimmy Miller, Holmes Miller; her daughter Peggy Cole, and son Larry Williams.
Survivors include her children Barbara Long, Lawrence Williams, both of West Virginia, Robert Anderson (Mary) of South Carolina, Penny Currie (Forrest) of Florida; her sister Mary Fletcher of Virginia; her grandchildren, Anthony, Melissa, Tina, Jamie, Jeremy, Shannon, Michelle, Nathan, Renea, Nicole, Jessica, Robbie, Traci, and Kelly; 36 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
