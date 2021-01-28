Peggy Printz Powell
Peggy Printz Powell, 90, of Front Royal, passed away peacefully at her home, Friday, January 22, 2021.
Peggy was born May 1, 1930, in Winchester, VA to the late Helen G. McCarty and Carlton I. Printz Sr. She was married to Willard E. “Daffodil Bill” Powell for 52 years before his passing in 2000.
Peggy was an active member of the Bennett’s Chapel Women’s Group and sang in the choir for many years. She hand-picked and packaged the daffodils that her late husband was well known for selling from the back of his blue pick-up truck every spring.
Surviving is her daughter, Cynthia Lee Powell Ellis, and her son, “Bill” W.E. Powell Jr. of Front Royal, VA, as well as their respective families. Also surviving is Peggy’s brother, Donald M. Printz of Inwood, WV.
Peggy was preceded in death by her loving husband, “Daffodil Bill,” daughter, Joy Faith Powell and siblings: “Robert” Carlton I. Printz, Jr., Earl L. Printz, and Betty Jane McKee.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Sherry Waddell officiating; a viewing is scheduled for an hour prior at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal, VA. For the safety of our loved ones and community, we respectfully ask that everyone who attends wears a mask and follows social distancing protocols.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester: 333 W. Cork St, #405, Winchester, VA 22601; (540) 313-9200.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
