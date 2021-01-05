Peggy S. Carpenter
Peggy S. Carpenter, 89, of Berryville, died Sunday, January 3, 2021.
Mrs. Carpenter was born February 18, 1931 in Woodstock, VA; the daughter of Felix and Mildred Ramey Sousa. She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse.
She married Frank S. Carpenter, Jr. on August 27, 1973 in Woodstock. Mr. Carpenter preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Funk of Winchester and one granddaughter. She was preceded in death by a sister, Roberta Ann Dorton.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Green Hill Cemetery in Berryville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Briggs Animal Adoption Center, P.O. Box 1023, Charles Town, WV 25414-1023.
