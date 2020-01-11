Peggy Sue LaFollette
Peggy Sue LaFollette, 86, of Winchester, VA died on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center with her family by her side.
Peggy Sue was born on November 25, 1933 in Capon Bridge, WV, a daughter of the late Caudy D. and Violet Anderson Wolford. She was a 1952 graduate of Capon Bridge High School, worked for 37 years for Western Frederick Bank & Dominion Bank in Gore, VA, a treasurer of the Walton R. Talbot Foundation Clinic and a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Gore, VA where she served as treasurer. Peggy Sue enjoyed shopping, baking, cleaning/organizing and being with her family.
Peggy Sue married Beverley L. “Bunk” LaFollette on November 26, 1955 in Hagerstown, MD.
Surviving with her husband of 64 years is a daughter: Suedell L. Ludwig and husband Doug of Winchester, VA; a brother: Kenneth Wolford of Winchester, VA; four sisters: Dorothy Lee Whitacre of Capon Bridge, WV; Alma Uplike of Stephenson, VA; Joann Copeland of Stephens City, VA; Nancy Largent Riley of Capon Bridge, WV; three adored grandchildren, which she loved very much: Lacey N. Ludwig and her fiancé Rusty; Brandon D. Ludwig & Trevis L. Ludwig and his wife Makayla.
She is preceded in death by a sister: Willetta “Tickle” V. Meade.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastors Tiffany Park and Michael Funkhouser. Private interment will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery in Gore, VA.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 4-7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Peggy Sue’s memory to the Bethel United Methodist Church, C/O Barbara Seabright, 1109 Shickle Lane, Gore, VA 22637.
To sign Peggy Sue’s guest book, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.