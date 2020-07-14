Peggy V. Smallwood
Peggy Virginia Smallwood, 77, of Bluemont, Virginia, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Smallwood was born October 20, 1942 in Clarke County, Virginia, daughter of the late Charles Leonard Hausenfluck and Emma Jenkins Hausenfluck.
She was a homemaker and a member of Bluemont United Methodist Church.
She married William “Bee” Douglas Smallwood, Jr. on May 19, 1973 in Berryville, Virginia. Mr. Smallwood died on March 20, 2004.
Surviving are seven daughters; two sons; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA with Pastor Pam Baldwin officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 — 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(1) entry
Rest peacefully, Peggy. From Jeanne Costello.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.