Penelope Ann Haines
Penelope Ann (nee Reid) Haines passed from this life on Monday, November 21, 2022.
Penny was born August 21, 1943, in Winchester, VA to Leo G. Reid, Sr. and Lillie V. (nee Lewis) Reid.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters: Karen Lynn (nee Haines) Love and Rebecca Ann (nee Haines) Evans; sister, Gail V. Reid; and brother, Leo G. Reid, Jr.
Penny is survived by her loving and caring husband of 63 yrs. Gary Richard Haines, Sr., who unselfishly cared for Penny during the last 15 years. She is also survived by her daughter, Barbara Diane (Joe) Cochran; son, Gary R. (Melody) Haines, Jr.; step-daughter, Lynette (Greg) Jones; sister, Carolyn Reid Turner; brother, Allen (Judy) Reid; grandchildren: Daisha (Jayce) Lea, Alisha (Jonathon) Payton, Kayla (Joshua) Holyfield, Nicholas Daniel, Tori Haines, Zack Haines, J.T. Love, Amber Daniel, Megan Jones and Allie Jones; 12 great-grandchildren; multiple nieces and nephews and sons-in-law: Tim Love and Scott Evans.
There will be a celebration of life memorial service 11:00 am Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Winchester Church of God 2080 N Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.
Please check www.bankspagetheus.com to send family online condolences.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Penny's name, may be made to YOUR Humane Society SPCA www.hsspca.org click the Donate button top right.
Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.
