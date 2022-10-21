Penny Ann Cather Penny Ann Cather, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, 70, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Penny was born in 1952 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Floyd Bagent and Anna Margret (Bagent) Nicholson.
She was a 1970 graduate of Handley High School and retired from Valley Health System. She was a member of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #824.
Surviving with her beloved husband David Cather is a daughter, Toni Vance, and her husband Scottie of Capon Bridge, WV; a granddaughter, Samantha Peacemaker and her fiancé Justin Graves of Winchester, VA; and great-grandchildren, Alivia, Mason, Brycen and Dylanee.
Penny was preceded in death by a grandson, Dylan Welzel.
Services will be private; a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.
