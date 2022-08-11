Percy D. Underwood
Percy Dwane Underwood, 63, of Clayton, New Jersey, formerly of Summit Point, West Virginia died Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at his home.
The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 A. M. and a funeral service will follow at 11:00 A. M. Friday, August 12, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Elder John Price officiating. Burial will follow in Jamestown Cemetery, Summit Point, WV.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visitwww.endersandshirley.com
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.