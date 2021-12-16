Peter Bennett Arnold, 74, of Cross Junction, VA, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Pete was born in 1947 in Washington, D.C., to the late Daniel Harrison Arnold and Mary Elizabeth Arnold. He served our country in the United States Army where he received the National Defense Service Medal. Pete earned his Associate’s Degree in Paralegal Studies from National Paralegal University and worked and retired as an airline pilot, working for American Eagle/Private/General Aviation. He was a member of Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) and a ham radio operator.
He married Jeanne Marie Thompson on June 23, 1978, in Arlington, VA.
Pete is survived by his wife, Jeanne; daughters, Diane S. Dillow of Purcellville, VA, and Karen L. Sutherland of Sperryville, VA; son, Daniel A. Arnold (Brittany) of Woodbine, MD; grandchildren Zachary and Lindsey Haun of Purcellville, VA, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Nancy Lee Robinson and brother Robert Allen Arnold.
A visitation will be held at 12pm on Friday, December 17, 2021, with a service to follow at 1pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pete’s memory to The American Cancer Society, 124 Park St, SE, Vienna, VA 22180 or Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
