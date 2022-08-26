Peter Daniel O'Hare
Peter Daniel O'Hare, 82, of Winchester, Va., passed from this life into the arms of his Savior on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Peter was born November 16, 1939, in West Orange, NJ, the son of the late Cornelius and Rita Burke O'Hare. Peter was a veteran of the US Navy and was very proud of his service to our country. He married the love of his life, Karen Mary Fanning, on May 14, 1983. Mr. O'Hare retired in 2009 after many years working in the building products industry. His passions were first and foremost his beloved family followed by reading, boating, fishing, and motorcycles. He was a member of Fellowship Bible Church since moving to Winchester in 1995.
Along with his wife, Karen, Peter is survived by his children - Lauren Caretti (Franco) and Jacqueline Stevens (Zachary); five grandchildren; brother, Neal O'Hare, and sisters, Patricia Lewis and Denise Sarinelli.
A celebration of life will be held on September 23 at 11am at Fellowship Bible Church.
