Peter T. "Pete" Morton, 82, of Stephens City, VA, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Mr. Morton was born in 1938 in Sutton, WV, son of the late Marco and Ruth Morton. He was a graduate of Braxton County High School, Class of 1956. Mr. Morton was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a master electrician in the Northern Virginia area, retiring in 1995. Mr. Morton was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winchester, VA. He was a gun enthusiast who loved to hunt; he loved bluegrass music and singing in the church choir.
Pete married Bonnie Voss Harrison in Winchester, VA on May 5, 1979.
Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Debbie Adkins of FL; sons, Mark Morton of Pasadena, MD, Steve Harrison of DE, and David Harrison of Front Royal, VA; grandchildren, Michael, Theresa, Ashley, Blaine, Deidre, Emily, Alex, and Katrina and five great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Stover and Ann Davis, both of Sutton, WV; and brother, Daniel Morton of Sutton, WV.
Along with his parents, Mr. Morton was preceded in death by a brother, Seth Morton.
Memorial services will be at a later date in Winchester, VA and Sutton, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601, SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601 or Calvary Baptist Church, 844 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
