Peter William Hallett, 48, of Winchester, VA passed away February 16, 2020 at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, VA.
Peter was born September 19, 1971 in Denver CO; the son of William Edward and Kathryn (Kay) Rae Hallett. He managed ABKA Granite and Stone. After graduating from Langley High School, McLean, VA and Peter attended Fort Lewis College, Durango, CO. Peter was witty, compassionate, inquisitive, genuine and made the best of bad situations. He served in many national disasters with the Red Cross Logistics. One of his favorite hobbies was spoiling his nieces, Mariana and Lilah, traveling and building construction.
Peter is survived by his mother, Kay Hallett, of Winchester and a sister, Mary Cirocco, (Dean) Allentown, PA; two nieces, Mariana Axelson and Lilah Axelson; step nieces and nephews, Nicholas, Dominic and Guiliana Cirocco.
He is preceded in death by his father, William Hallett, maternal grandparents, Ray and Myrle Johannsen, paternal grandparents, Louie and Susan Hallett.
A funeral service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church with Rev. Martha Sims officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, 106 Island Farm Lane, Boyce VA 22620.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.