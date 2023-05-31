Philip E. Shifflett
Philip E. Shifflett, 63, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Phil came to know Jesus as his personal Savior at the age of 13. He was a dedicated member of Liberty Baptist Church and spent his life serving as a warrior for Christ. He was known for sharing his personal testimony and the plan of salvation with family, friends and even strangers. “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.” (Romans 10:9-10) He especially made sure that his children and grandchildren knew the importance of spending eternity together in heaven. Phil was also a faithful servant to the Lord by serving on various building projects with Macedonia Missionary Services.
Phil was born on June 9, 1959, in Winchester, VA, the son of Thelma F. Shifflett and the late Edgar A. Shifflett. He was a graduate of Warren County High School and continued on to become a licensed electrician and owner of PAAK Inc. Handyman Services. Phil was an avid hunter and collector of all things, especially things that were “just like new.” He enjoyed digging in junk piles, going metal detecting, finding Civil War relics, and joking around with his grandchildren. Phil could often be found fixing anything and everything, and if he couldn’t fix it, then nobody could.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine “Kay,” whom he married on March 12, 1983; daughters, Amy D. O'Connor (Sean), Amber K. Rieger (Billy); grandchildren, McKayla, Jaiden and Rylee O’Connor and Brenton and Breely Rieger; siblings, Brenda Welsh (Donnie), Jeffery Shifflett, and Connie Miller (Steve).
A visitation will be held Monday, June 5, 2023, from 6-8pm and a service will be Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 10am. Both will be held at Liberty Baptist Church, 1400 Fairfax Pike, White Post, VA 22663. Interment will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Phil to Liberty Baptist Church Mission Trip Fund, P.O. Box 67, Stephens City, VA 22655 or Macedonia Missionary Services Builder Fund, 500 Macedonia Way, Somerset, KY 42503.
