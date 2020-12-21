Philip F. Linz “Phil”
Philip Francis Linz, 81, of Leesburg, Virginia, formerly of Connecticut, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in Inova Loudoun Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Phil was born June 4, 1939 in Baltimore, Maryland, son of the late Innocense Julius Linz and Frances Stock Linz.
After an 8-year career in the 1960’s playing with the New York Yankees he went on to own four restaurants and was an executive sales representative for a title insurance company in NYC.
Surviving are his wife, Lynn Carol Parker Linz; son, Phillip Ben Linz; and his grandson, Julius Jacob Linz.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Lorraine Fowler and Rosemarie Michaels, and brother, Elmer Linz.
A memorial mass will be held in Leesburg at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
