Philip Glenn Smith “Phil”
Philip Glenn “Phil” Smith, 50, of Frederick County, VA passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Phil was born in 1970 in Salinas, CA, son of the late Arthur and Margaret Smith. He was a graduate of Robert C. Byrd High School and attended Lord Fairfax Community College and West Virginia University, earning an Associate’s degree. Phil was owner/operator of MSI (Mechanical System Improvements) and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #824. He was referred to as “Phil”, “Fat Head”, “Flip”, and “Uncle Bollo”, but his favorite name was “Dad”. The most important thing in his life were his daughters and always being present in their lives.
He enjoyed eating out and his favorite places were Bonnie Blue, Chinatown Kitchen, and El Rancho (or as he would call it, “Chip House”). Phil was known for his sarcastic wit, his larger than life personality, and his heart of gold (he would help anybody at any time). He always looked forward to the Annual Apple Blossom Festival Stag Luncheon, where he and his entourage would attend every year. But above all else, his favorite outing was with his family, vacationing at Virginia Beach and eating at Fishbones.
Surviving are his daughters, Alexis Marie Smith, Chloey Woodley-Smith, Alexis “Duck” Grady, and Kyerston Rylea Smith; mothers of his children, whom he deeply cared for, Maranda Marie Smith and Melissa Susan Ross; sisters, Ramona Calvin, Cherie Howlett, Debbie Smith, and Sue Bunce; brothers, Arthur Wayne Smith, Finley Gregory Smith, and Terry Smith; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many dear friends.
Along with his parents, Phil is preceded in death by a sister, Aloma Golliday and a brother, Michael Smith.
A visitation will be from 5 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 7 pm at the funeral home with Brother-in-law, Pastor Dan Smith, officiating. Casual dress for visitation/service please.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Phil’s memory to Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601 MEMO: Smith Service or through a Go-Fund-Me page that has been set up for Phil.
