Philip J. Adams, 78, of Frederick County, VA passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Adams was born in 1942 in Frederick County, VA, son of the late Arthur and Erva Adams. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired in 2005 from Rubbermaid Corporation. Mr. Adams was a member of Winchester Church of God.
He married Frances Dellinger on February 11, 1967.
Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Tracie M. Anderson and husband, Gary; grandson, Jason M. Anderson; sisters, Virginia Stough and Bonnie Burcham and husband, Arlen; and his beloved cat, Jillybean.
Along with his parents, Mr. Adams was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Adams.
All services are private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Philip's memory to Briggs Animal Adoption Center, 3731 Berryville Pike, Charles Town, WV 25414.
