Philip Julian Burns
Philip Julian Burns, 74, of Winchester died Tuesday March 9, 2021 in his residence.
He was born October 20, 1946 in Winchester the son of Julian and Virginia Burks Burns.
He loved being outside enjoying the park or reading his bible.
He is survived by his children, Veronica Burns, Philip Burns, Jr., both of Winchester and Regina MacKenzie of Uganda, Africa; step-son, Vernon Walker, grandchildren, Destiny and Charity Burns, Heather Richard, Ava Burns, Iain and Samuel MacKenzie; a great-grandson, Tomori Williams; siblings, Joanna Powell, Maggie Grimes, Greg Mathis, and Glenn Mathis.
Services will be private.
