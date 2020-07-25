Philip Ray “Fireball Phil” Spaid
Philip Ray “Fireball Phil” Spaid, 63, of Winchester, VA, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home.
Philip was born January 13, 1957 in West Virginia, son of the late Vada Spaid. He was a member of the Eagles, the Elks, and Four Corners.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah White Spaid, of Winchester; his children, Philip Spaid Jr., Danny White and spouse, Raychel, and Scott Tomblin and spouse, Teri; his grandchildren; Skylar Wolfe, Kailyn White, Makayla Brill, and Trevin Spaid and one great grandchild, Jaxson Shimp.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice; 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
