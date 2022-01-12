Philip was born in Winchester, VA, on June 21, 1991, to Berton and Phyllis Robinson. He is survived by his parents and sisters Alexa Haselhorst (Tim), Erin Robinson and Hannah Robinson. He enjoyed spending time with his three nephews, Caleb, Mitchell and Drew Haselhorst.
He was a 2009 graduate of Handley High School and a 2014 graduate of the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 12:00pm - 1:00pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A private, family only, service will be held immediately after the visitation.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.