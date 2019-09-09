Philip Stanley Ginn, 69, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Mr. Ginn was born May 20, 1950 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Floyd Stanley Ginn and Mary Frances Olinger Ginn.
He was a truck driver for over 50 years.
He was a member of Relief United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1968.
Surviving are two sisters, Elwanda Luttrell (Earl) of Stephens City, VA and Susan Chagrin (Stuart) of Isle of Palms, SC; two brothers, Lester Ginn (Pamela) of Knoxville, TN and Stephen Ginn of Winchester, VA; four nieces and nephews, Robert Luttrell, Lance Ginn, Brittany Ginn Perati, and Kourtney Ginn, and; and five great-nieces and nephews, Denver Luttrell, Dakota Luttrell, Hudson Ginn, Ryder Ginn, and Paxton Ginn.
A niece, Paige Ginn, preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 P. M. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Stephens City and a Celebration of Life will follow at 7:00 P. M. with Rev. Jerry Turner officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 and Stephens City Fire and Rescue Co., P O Box 253, Stephens City, VA 22655.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.