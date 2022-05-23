Philip Samuel Peel Jr. Philip Samuel Peel Jr., 73, died May 19, 2022 in Alexandria, VA.
He was born May 18, 1949, in Upper Darby, PA, to the late Philip Samuel and Elizabeth Farley Peel.
Phil married his high school sweetheart Sharon Ryan Rudolph on July 24, 1971 and is survived by her and his sister, Elizabeth Burdick and husband Charles. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Albert Frank Peel.
Phil worked as a second-generation employee for the Internal Revenue Service in several positions, retiring as a Senior Program Analyst with the National Headquarters. Phil was respected by many and considered one of the finest Collection Group Managers during his tenure. He graduated from James Wood High School in 1967 and the University of Maryland with a Bachelor’s Degree in History in 1971.
Phil and Sharon enjoyed traveling internationally with favorite destinations being Africa and the Mediterranean. He was an avid boater and fisherman. Phil will be missed greatly by his friends and family.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
