Philip T. "P.T." McIntire, 99, of White Post, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Mr. McIntire was born June 20, 1921; the son of Thomas and Ivy Russell Crouse McIntire. He was raised on a cattle and vegetable farm near Unger, WV where he and his father did all their farm work with horses as they had no tractor.
P.T. walked 1 ½ miles to attend the one room Timber Ridge School. In 1938 he began a 2 year stint with the CCC Camp at Capon Park in Berkeley Springs, WV. While at the CCC Camp he attended mechanical school in Elkins, WV.
He married Anna Catherine Gano June 21, 1941 in Winchester. He entered into the US Army in 1941, training and serving in Washington State.
He ran a grocery and butcher shop in Berkeley Springs from 1945-1947. After selling the store in 1948, he and Catherine moved to Clarke County. After living at Angus Acres for 2 years they purchased the property in 1951.
P.T. was a member of Boyce Baptist Church where he served as a member of the Board of Trustees for many years and also served as Chairman of the Board. He is a member of Shenandoah Farms Baptist Church where he was rebaptized in the Shenandoah River in August of 1998. He was a member of Treadwell Lodge for 64 years and was a Master Mason for 73 years achieving 32nd degree, a member of Scottish Rite Temple for 50 years, and a member of Blue Ridge and Winchester Shrine Clubs. He was a member of Winchester Moose Lodge, a 60 - year member of the Clarke County Ruritan where he had 50 years of perfect attendance and was Director at Winchester Farm Credit for 17 years. P.T. managed Milton Valley Farm in Clarke County for 26 years. He fox hunted with Edward Durrell competing in the 50 mile competitive trail rides at the Homestead, in Bath Co, VA as well as in local competitions. After Mr. Durrell's passing, P.T. continued to fox hunt and trail ride. He was a member of the Blue Ridge Hunt.
P.T. served as past president and manager of Northern Virginia Livestock for 30 years, was past president of Virginia Cattlemen's Association and was named Virginia Cattleman of the Year in 1980, was past director of National Cattlemen's Association in Denver where he and Catherine attended meetings several times.
P.T. and his three sons farmed extensively in Clarke and Warren Counties running P.T. McIntire & Sons, Inc.
P.T. is survived by his son, Ronald Scott McIntire and wife Gina of White Post; three grandchildren, Andrew Scott McIntire, Andrew Gordon McIntire, and Daniel Allen McIntire; one great grandson, Logan Douglas McIntire; and four step grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Philip Daniel McIntire and Allen Douglas McIntire; two brothers, William J. McIntire and Lloyd L. McIntire; and two sisters, Bernice Newbraugh and Reva Shipley.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A Masonic Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Shenandoah Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. Ben Jenkins officiating.
Pallbearers will be Ron Bowman, John Richard Gano, Tim Gano, Sammy Buckley, Bryan Conrad, Doug Wann, Donnie Arnold, and Butch Eastham. Honorary pallbearers will be the Blue Ridge Hunt Staff, Jerry Kerr, Larry Lehew, Jim Royston, Jim Michael, Tom Ambrose, and Bill Thomas.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Boyce Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 285, Boyce, VA 22620.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
