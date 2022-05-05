Philip Weber Jr.
Philip Weber Jr., 87, died on Friday, April 29, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family and caregivers after a long battle with Parkinson’s.
He was born on February 23, 1935, to Philip and Pauline Weber of South Ozone Park, New York. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, two siblings Arline Weber Carlson and Gerard Gregory Weber, as well as his son, Philip Weber III.
Phil is survived by his loving wife Patricia Ann Costello Weber, two daughters Joanne Weber Catron of Keysville, VA (Billy) and Sue Varner of Richmond, VA (Shannon). His five grandchildren include Sam Catron (Molly), Scott Catron, Annie Catron Stine (Joe), Riley Varner, and Cameron Varner as well as three great-grandchildren (Hatchet Catron, Nola Catron, and McKenna Stine).
Phil married the love of his life, Pat, on June 14, 1958, with whom he resided in Winchester since 1971.They celebrated nearly 64 years of marital bliss together.
The first college graduate in his family, Phil earned his B.B.A. at Pace College (now Pace University) then received his M.B.A. from the Graduate School of Business Administration at New York University. Using his financial acumen, Phil started his illustrious career with National Biscuit Company (NABISCO) in New York City where he served as a financial analyst then was employed by Standard Oil of Indiana before joining Abex Corporation in 1960 where he served as a staff accountant. He later ascended to comptroller of the American Brakeblok Division based in Troy, Michigan. Moving to Winchester in 1971, Phil transitioned from the role of comptroller to financial vice president of Friction Products Group worldwide. Phil was named president of Abex Friction Products and served in that position until his retirement in 1998.
Committed to the betterment of his community, Phil was a member of Rotary, the Winchester Chamber of Commerce, the Winchester Planning Commission, and the Winchester City Parking Authority. In addition, he served as a Board member of the Shenandoah Valley National Bank and volunteered as the finance chairman of Sacred Heart Church for many years as well as serving as the head of the parent association at Sacred Heart Academy.
A visitation will be held Friday, May 13, 2022 at 10am with a service to follow at 11am all held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
The Weber family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the many extraordinary caregivers from Right At Home of Winchester who lovingly attended to Phil as well as the remarkable folks at Blue Ridge Hospice who provided medical and comfort care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (www.parkinson.org) or Blue Ridge Hospice (brhospice.org; 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601).
Please view tribute wall and funeral arrangements at ompsfuneralhome.com
