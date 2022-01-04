Phillip “Phil” Edward Lewis, 78, of Stephens City, VA, passed away December 29, 2021 at his home. He was born June 18, 1943 in Winchester, VA the son of the late Edward Paige Lewis and Louise (Ensogna) Lewis.
Phillip worked as an Insurance Agent for Nationwide Insurance retiring after 45 years of service. He was a parishioner at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and he loved Apple Blossom, golfing and going on vacations to Hilton Head Island. Above all else he was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife Ann (Brandofino) Lewis whom he married on June 3, 1967 in Winchester.
Along with his wife, Phillip is also survived by three sons Paul Edward Lewis (Jill), Chad Matthew Lewis (Kelly) and Phillip Justin Lewis (Amy) and his grandchildren Taylor, Joe, Ava, Wyatt, Major, Landen and Dylan.
In addition to his parents Phillip was also preceded in death by his two brothers Stephen Paige Lewis and Gregory Keith Lewis.
Services and entombment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Phillips memory may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Dr., Winchester, VA 22601 or to St. Francis Breadline in New York at https://stfrancisbreadline.org.
Arrangements in the care of Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
