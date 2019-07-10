Phillip Edwin Mills, 82, of Winchester died Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Envoy of Winchester.
He was born February 28, 1937 in Missouri, the son of Roscoe and Alta Blevins Mills.
Left to cherish his memory is his church family at Pleasant-Lamps United Methodist Church and his many friends.
In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking and made walking sticks and canes.
A Celebration of his Life will be 6:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20 in the church.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant-Lamps U.M. C. at 1800 Wardensville Grade Winchester, VA 22602.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
