Phillip I. Cunningham, Sr. “Phil”
Phillip Iden Cunningham, Sr., 92, of Berryville, Virginia, passed away April 25, 2022 at Heritage Hall Nursing Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Phil was born June 1, 1929, the son of Howard William and Grace Elton Cunningham.
Phil served in the United States Marines as a Sergeant in the 1st Division and fought in the Korean War. He was proud to be a Marine.
Phil owned and operated Locke and Company Store in Millwood, VA for 58 years, where he came to know so many people. He retired on February 17, 2002.
Phil married Goldie Garrett on February 4, 1962 and they were married for 60 years.
Surviving is his wife, Goldie; a daughter, Stacy A. Cunningham, of Charles Town, WV; a son, Christopher S. Cunningham, Sr. (Evelyn) of Stephens City, VA; two grandchildren, Amanda Jenkins of Riverview, FL and Christopher S. Cunningham, Jr. (Jocelynn) of Stephens City, VA; and five great-grandchildren, Jace, Paisley, Braeleigh, Brilen, and Dayman. He was their “Pop Pop”.
Phil really enjoyed watching baseball with Goldie, rooting for his favorite team, the New York Yankees. He also enjoyed watching girls basketball and football.
His parents, brothers, Elwood and Arthur (Oppie) as well as a son Phillip, Jr. preceded him in death.
Phil’s wish was that his body be donated to VA State Anatomical Program in Richmond, VA for science. No funeral or memorial service at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Berryville Baptist Church, 114 Academy St., Berryville, VA 22611, where he attended.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
