Phillip Wayne Dick
Phillip Wayne Dick, 83, of Winchester, VA passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Dick was born on November 8, 1937, the son of the late Purcell O. Dick and Pauline Moore Dick.
He was a graduate of James Woods High School, Class of 1956. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a Ranger and MP in the 1st Armored Division at Fort Hood, Texas.
Mr. Dick was employed by O’Sullivan, Rubbermaid and Royal Crown Bottling Company.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janet Pence Dick; his daughter, Susan Morrison (Kevin); grandchildren, Kelly Menk (Julian) and Rachel Morrison as well as great-grandson, Josh Menk.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Dick Frye and a brother, Paul Wendell Dick.
Per Mr. Dick’s wishes, all services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601or Winchester Fire & Rescue, 21 S. Kent St, Winchester, VA 22601.
Condolences may be made online at ompsfuneralhome.com.
