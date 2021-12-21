Phyllis A. Norton, 82, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Phyllis was born in 1939 in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Emmett and Mae Taylor.
She married Neal Norton on August 4, 1983. Mr. Norton preceded her in death in 1998.
Ms. Norton was a homemaker who loved to gamble, watch television, and spend time with her friends and family. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Chuck Leight of Anchorage, Alaska; her daughters, Terry Whitlock of Winchester, Virginia, Debbie Huling (Gary) of Anchorage, Alaska, and Connie Mullins of Winchester, Virginia; her six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Charles M. Leight Sr.; her sister, Janet Fincham; and her brothers, Ray Taylor and Charlie Taylor.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 23 at 11:00am at Shenandoah Memorial Park, with Alan Morrison officiating.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.