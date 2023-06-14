Phyllis Armstrong Maloy Phyllis Armstrong Maloy, age 90, died in Baltimore, MD, on November 11, 2022. Phyllis was born October 3, 1932, at All Souls Hospital in Morristown, NJ, and was raised in Morris County, NJ. She graduated from Madison High School and later graduated from George Mason University with a bachelor’s degree in education. Phyllis had a varied career as a real estate broker in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia and later as an entrepreneur. She owned and operated Armstrong Nursery for several years, and she always enjoyed working in her vegetable and flower gardens. She spent several years in the San Diego area as head of sales for a British-owned firm where she helped develop government contracts for first generation computers. She also worked at Blue Ridge Hospice and Powhatan School in Boyce, VA, as a fundraiser. Her final job was where she loved to be, surrounded by books, at the Stafford Library in Manajawkin, NJ. Whatever occupation she held, Phyllis approached them all with curiosity and enthusiasm. Phyllis also devoted much of her time giving back to the community through her volunteer work. She enjoyed people of all walks of life and made long-lasting friends along the way. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter Kathy Maloy Lowry, her son Charles Maloy, and her two grandchildren, Joseph Glascok and his wife Alexis, and Maryann Amerault. Also surviving is her brother James Armstrong and his wife Claire, her two sisters Jane Armstrong and Carol Cromwell, four great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Ethel Armstrong Feider, her brother Hal Armstrong, and her grandson Gabe Glascock.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 24 at 1PM at the Brill Shelter in Clearbrook Park, Frederick County, VA.
