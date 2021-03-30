Phyllis Euvon Marie (Fishel) Tharpe
Phyllis Euvon Marie (Fishel) Tharpe, 83 of Frederick County, VA passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center.
Phyllis was born in 1937, in Wardensville, WV the daughter of the late Pearl M. Fishel. She was self-employed as a licensed Beautician working at Bell Air Nursing Home. Phyllis also worked at Capitol Records in production. She was a member of Kernstown United Methodist Church for 33 years and a member of the Kernstown United Methodist Women.
Phyllis married William Marshall Tharpe on March 29, 1985 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with her husband is a stepson, Ricky Edmonds; three stepgrandchildren, Anthony Ross Lane, Robert Michael Starkey and Jessica Donjan; one great-grandchild, William Thornhill; a brother Arnold Fishel; a stepson-in-law, Jeff Lynch and numerous cousins.
Along with her mother she is preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Jennifer Lynch.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel at 1:00 PM with Pastor Aaron Fitch officiating. Interment will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.