Phyllis Horton Shomo
Phyllis Horton Shomo, of Frederick County, VA, died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. She was born in Washington, D.C., on November 15, 1933, the daughter of the late Jack E. and Nellie W. Horton.
She married Robert E. Shomo on June 6, 1954. He preceded her in death in September 2012. She is also preceded by a daughter, Jamie A. Shomo. Phyllis is survived by her son, Robert Michael Shomo (Julie Spiegleman), and grandchildren, Taite, Devon, and Quinn, all of Greenwood Village, CO.
The Shomos lived in Great Falls, VA, for 30 years prior to moving to the Shenandoah Valley. Phyllis was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church. She volunteered at Musselman High School in the library for 13 years and also volunteered at city hospital in Martinsburg and the Free Clinic in Winchester, VA. She retired from the Fairfax County Public Schools as secretary for the principal at Herndon High School.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. She will be laid to rest privately in Arnon Chapel Cemetery, Great Falls, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Phyllis to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101-9929.
