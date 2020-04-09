Phyllis J. Comer

Phyllis Joan Comer, 80, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Comer was born October 22, 1939 in Hillside, Maryland, the daughter of the late Frank Schultz and Lillian Hein Schultz.
She was a homemaker.
She married Leon Lee Comer on September 24, 1960 in Capitol Heights, Maryland.
Surviving with her husband are a daughter, Vicki Comer Robertson; a son, Jay Lee Comer, both of Stephens City, VA; a sister, Lillian Swaid of Michigan; a brother, Steven Schultz of North Carolina; sons-in-law, Robert Racey, Sr. and Barry Robertson of Stephens City, VA; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A daughter, Terri Lynn Racey, and a brother, Frank Schultz, Jr., preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Because of her love for cats, memorial contributions may be made to any local animal shelter or nonprofit organization that care for cats in need.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please view www.endersandshirley.com.
