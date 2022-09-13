Phyllis Jean Baker Phyllis Jean Baker, a resident of The Village at Orchard Ridge since 2013, died on Monday, September 12, 2022, after a long battle with dementia. She was 89 years old.
The daughter of Luther and Lena Mae Herbaugh, Mrs. Baker was born in Stephens City, Virginia, on June 20, 1933. She attended the Stephens City School and graduated in 1951from James Wood High School as a member of James Wood’s first graduating class. She worked in various secretarial and accounting jobs early in her career, was the treasurer of James Wood High School for nine years, worked in the City of Winchester’s Commissioner of Revenue office and in Frederick County’s Personnel Office, and for 13 years owned and operated The Clothes Hanger, a ladies boutique on the downtown Winchester mall and later at Apple Blossom Mall.
Mrs. Baker became a member of Stephens City United Methodist Church in 1943 and later transferred her membership to Kernstown United Methodist Church, where she was an active member throughout her adult life until her later years.
Mrs. Baker was active in the Winchester-Frederick County community, serving in various capacities with the Winchester Downtown Retail Merchants Association, Winchester Chapter of the National Secretaries Association, Women’s Auxiliary of the Winchester Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads, American Red Cross, Winchester Medical Center, First Night Winchester, and Apple Blossom Festival. Mrs. Baker was also active in the Orchard Ridge Community until the onset of her dementia.
Mrs. Baker’s first marriage to Charles Layman ended in divorce. She was married to William Henry Baker from November 22, 1967, until his death in 1998 and was later married to Charles Caldwell from 2005 until his death in 2008. She had two children, Stephen Kent Baker who preceded her in death in 1997 and Mark Edward Baker. Mrs. Baker is survived by her son Mark and his wife Ellen Lokker of Great Falls, VA, as well as their two daughters – Claire Renner (Jack) of Charlottesville, VA ,and Lillian Baker of Charleston, SC. Mrs. Baker was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family deeply. She enjoyed decorating and maintaining her home, preparing good meals, and preparing for and celebrating Christmas and other major holidays.
Mrs. Baker was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings – Cecil Herbaugh, Kenneth Herbaugh, Ruth Story, Freida Frye, and Ronald Herbaugh.
A family visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00pm on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel in Winchester, VA. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 11:00am at Kernstown United Methodist Church, Winchester, VA, with Rev. Gary Heaton officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22602, in memory of Mrs. Baker.
