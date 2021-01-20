Phyllis Jean Bott Steele
Phyllis Jean Bott Steele, 83, of Winchester, VA passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.
Phyllis was born February 4, 1937 in Baker, WV the daughter of the late E. Guy and Ruth Funkhouser Bott. She graduated from Shepherd University in 1959 and went on to receive her Masters Degree in Continuing Education from the University of Virginia. She married Colin G. Steele on July 29, 1978 in Winchester. She taught physical education and driver’s education at James Wood High School for 33 years and sponsored the cheerleading squad for 27 years before her retirement. Phyllis was awarded State Teacher of the Year in 1988. She was the first female inducted into the James Wood Athletic Hall of Fame. She was Past President of Frederick County Retired Teacher Association, Winchester Lioness Club, Shenandoah District Garden Club and Glen Burnie Garden Club of Winchester. She was on the board of directors of American Red Cross in Winchester, served 14 years on the board of Federation of Virginia Garden Clubs, and was on the board of the National Garden Clubs of America. Phyllis was also honored by being the National Chairman of the Smokey Bear Contest.
Along with her husband, Colin, Phyllis is survived by her two step-children; Colin G. Steele, III of Massanutten, VA and Calvert L. Rogers (Benny) of Mechanicsville, VA; and her two grandchildren; Victoria Rogers and Elizabeth Rogers.
A funeral service will be held on Friday January 22, 2021 at 11:00 am at Baker United Methodist Church in Baker, WV with Rev. Anthony Layman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Barbara Deavers, Kathryn Paresci, Pamela Olson, Sandra Cleaver, Karen Fanning, Rebecca Lewis, Margery Fake, and Margaret Johnson.
A celebration of life commemorative service will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Robert “Bob” Cleaver serving as celebrant. Anyone who wishes to speak at the service please contact Bob Cleaver or call Jones Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Phyllis Bott Steele Outstanding Cheerleader Scholarship Fund at James Wood High School in care of Frederick County Education Foundation, P.O. Box 3887, Winchester, VA 22604.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.