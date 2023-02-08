Phyllis M. McAboy
Phyllis Marie McAboy, 80, of Winchester, VA, went home to be with the Lord, her husband, Marshall, her brother, Jim Boy & other family members on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home.
Phyllis was born on December 15, 1942, in Gore, VA, the daughter of the late Harry C. Loy Sr. and Pauline R. Shoemaker Loy. She worked for Rubbermaid in Winchester, VA for 25+ years, a member of the Market Street United Methodist Church and Eagles Club 824 both in Winchester, VA. Phyllis enjoyed reading, watching boxing, Washington Nationals, the beach, puzzles, loved Jesus and her family, friends & grandkids.
Phyllis married Marshall A. McAboy on November 15, 1963, in Hagerstown, MD. Marshall died on July 25, 1998.
Surviving is a son: Marshall A. “Marty” McAboy, II (Tammy) of Woodstock, VA; a daughter: Denise M. Andriola (Anthony) of Winchester, VA; two brothers: Harry C. “Connie” Loy of Winchester, VA; Douglas R. “Rick” Loy of Stephens City, VA; a sister: Linda A. Cave of Gore, VA; six grandchildren: Christopher, Anthony, Brandon, Andre, Marshall & Nathaniel and a great-granddaughter that is due in June: Autumn.
She is preceded in death by a brother: James A. Loy and a special friend: Wesley “Frankie” Triplett.
A funeral service will be held at the Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 S. Cameron Street, Winchester, VA 22601 on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 1:00 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Keiko Foster. Entombment will follow in the Mount Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, VA.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 4-7 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Phyllis to the Winchester Rescue Mission, 435 N. Cameron Street, Winchester, VA, 22601.
To view Phyllis’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com
