Phyllis Marie Sale Savory
Phyllis Marie Sale Savory, 93, of Winchester, VA, died Friday, November 15, 2019 in Winchester Medical Center. She was surrounded by her family when she went to meet Jesus.
She was married to her one love, Ret. T/Sgt. Roy Hickman Savory who preceded her in death in 1991.
Also preceding her in death was a sister, Catherine Sale Ellis and a son, Charles “Mike” Savory.
Surviving are a sister, Beverly Sale O’Malley; a brother, Clem Sale, Jr.; daughters, Wanda Seagroves (Charles), Dorcas Savory Sturgill (Randy); five grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Savory was a faithful church attendee and supporter of many missionaries and missions work, with a personal relationship with Jesus. She was a Godly woman whos faith in God was as strong in death as in life as she lived and walked it out each day.
A funeral service will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in Grace Community Church, 2333 Roosevelt Blvd., Winchester with Pastor Brad Reaves officiating.
Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the church on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
