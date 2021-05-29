Phyllis May Newcome
Phyllis May Newcome, 71, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by family and best friend, Mary Vance.
Phyllis was born in 1949 in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late Leonard and Louise McFarland (Reid). Phyllis attended James Wood High School and retired from Crown, Cork and Seal after 30-plus years of service. She was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #824.
Phyllis married John C. Newcome, Sr. on October 25, 1968 in Williamsport, Md., John preceded Phyllis in death in 2008.
Surviving is son, John C. Newcome, Jr. of Winchester; grandson, Travis B. Newcome and great-granddaughter, Makaela L. Newcome. Phyllis is also survived by sister, Bobbie Gardner, twin brothers, Linden and Leonard McFarland (Vickie), and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 6pm to 8pm with a funeral service held Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11am. All will take place at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Phyllis will be interred at Mt. Olive Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Phyllis’s memory may be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
