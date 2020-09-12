Phyllis Barber passed away, surrounded by loving family, on July 22, 2020. She was born in Stroud, Oklahoma, December 23, 1935 to Jack and Mary Ingram, the first of two children. She grew up in Oklahoma and then Texas City, Texas. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband, Walter (Red) Barber and her stepson, Terry Barber. She is survived by her daughter Sherisue Barber of Winchester, VA, her son Larry Barber and his wife, Natasha Barber of Clarksburg, MD, her stepdaughter Ann Barber of Hatfield, MA, and her sister Sherry Jones of Wilmington, NC. She had three grandchildren Alex, Elise, and Rosie Barber, of Clarksburg, MD, a niece, Cathi Wright of Virginia Beach, VA and a nephew, Chris Jones of Florida.
She was a teletype operator starting in high school at the Denton paper, then at papers in Ft Worth, DC, Baltimore, St Louis & Dallas & at the Wall St Journal & CIA. Family was the most important to her. Phyllis and Red met and married in Dallas, Texas. They started their family there, but moved to Maryland in 1965, and eventually settled in Centreville, Virginia in 1970, where they raised their family. Later they retired and moved to Myrtle Beach in 1989. They enjoyed happy years there until Red passed in 2006. Phyllis moved to Winchester, VA to live with her daughter, Sherisue in 2015.
Phyllis had a passion for music and dance and in fact attended Texas State College for Women and studied piano and modern dance. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, belly dancing and square dancing. She and her husband were members of the Star Twirlers for many years enjoying lasting friendships. She had many talents including playing the piano. She learned piano starting at age 5 and progressed so quickly that the teacher had to modify her classical music because her hands were too small to reach the notes. Another favorite pastime was watching musicals, especially Oklahoma, South Pacific, Music Man, and Singing in the Rain. She was also an excellent artisan seamstress, making many beautiful dance costumes, Christmas decorations and many of her own clothes including her wedding dress. She always had an eye for quality and fashion and was quick to share w/ others. She was known to be quite fun and for her warm smile and kind and generous spirit.
Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, stepmother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend. While we grieve her loss, we also celebrate her life. One of her favorite sayings which epitomizes her life journey was "I'm a tough old bird" She also frequently quoted and referred to the Golden Rule - "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you" as she wanted to spread kindness and in particular wanted her children to understand this principle.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, September 19 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fellowship Bible Church in Winchester, VA (3217 Middle Road). Everyone is welcome to attend (COVID protocol in place). She will be missed as she made a loving difference in every life she touched.
Donations can be made Smile Train at www.smiletrain.org
