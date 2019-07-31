Phyllis Rae Kiddy, 62, of Winchester, VA, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at her residence.
She was born July 16, 1957 in Winchester, the daughter of Jack C. and Mary Fields Kaylor. She graduated from Handley High School, Class of 1975 and earned her Associates Degree from Lord Fairfax Community College. She attended Winchester Church of God.
Phyllis married Paul William Kiddy October 17, 1985, who preceded her in death October 6, 2017.
She is survived by her daughter, Krystal Kiddy and wife, Brandy of Winchester; step children, Keith W. Kiddy of Frederick, MD and Lora Williams of Frederick County, VA, three grandchildren, Malachi Reed, Autumn Williams, Austin Williams; sister, Jacqui Kaylor-Jobe and husband, Wayne of Clearbrook, VA and two nephews: Travis Jobe and Brandon Jobe.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening August 1, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home. A funeral will be held Friday August 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Pastor Darrel Waller and Pastor Kent Woodward officiating. Interment will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Pall bearers will be Ronnie Jobe, Clarence Haymaker, Doug Dehaven, Wesley Lupton, Scott Snapp, and Jeff Buckley. Honorary pall bearers will be Travis Jobe, Brandon Jobe and Shep Harris.
Memorial contributions may be made to Winchester Church of God, Hope Again Fund, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
