Pitsa Vanechanos Yeatras, age 83, of Ocean City, MD and Winchester, VA died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at her home in Ocean City. She was born in Potamia, Greece and was the daughter of the late George and Antonia (Solomou) Vanechanos.
Pitsa managed her late husband’s dental practice, Dr. Peter S. Yeatras, D.D.S. She was a member of St. Georges Greek Orothodox Church in Ocean City and The Ladies Philoptochos Society of St. George.
She is survived by a son, Steven Yeatras of Ocean City; a daughter, Eleni Yeatras and her partner, Noah Schenendorf of Washington, DC; a sister, Popi Konstantinou and a brother, Antoni Venetsanakos.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Peter S. Yeatras in 2015, two daughters, Stella Yeatras and Toni Yeatras.
A graveside service will be held at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, VA on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 8805 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City, MD 21842 or to The Cooley’s Anemia Foundation, 330 Seventh Ave., #200, New York, NY 10001. (www.thalassemia.org)
The graveside service is in care of Jones Funeral Home Winchester.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
